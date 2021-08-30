Arjun Kapoor is a proud brother after Sonam Kapoor dresses up in a ‘dhoti kurta’ for her love of Bombay

There is no denying the fact that Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashion queen of Bollywood and her fashion game keeps getting better with every appearance she makes. It is always a delight to watch the actress on the ramp. Recently, she turned muse for Kunal Rawal and fans have not been able to stop talking about her amazing appearance. Not only fans her brother too could not stop praising her.

Sonam Kapoor broke all the stereotypes as she donned a kurta, dhoti pants and a jacket to walk the ramp. Her fashion game definitely stole the limelight and fans are loving it. Be it Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor or her sister Rhea Kapoor everyone was praising the actress and her appearance. Taking to his Instagram stories Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of Sonam with Kunal and wrote, “Legitimately proud of my best friend and sister. Best show in a long time. The diversity of people, clothes and attitude set it apart.”

Take a look:

too reposted this post in her story and wrote “I love you”. Sonam has turned muse for couturier Kunal Rawal’s presentation ‘Vision Quest’ for FDCI’s second digital edition of India Couture Week. She shared a couple of photos, and called it ‘for the love of Bombay’. Her post received instant love from her family, friends, colleagues and fans.

Anil Kapoor responded with hearts and wrote, “Phenomenal pics, Sonam!” Saiyami Kher sent a heart to Sonam as well. Kunal shared the photo as well and mentioned that the concept and styling were by Rhea Kapoor.

Last month, Sonam reunited with her family in Mumbai, after a year in lockdown in London. We saw the entire Kapoor family getting together for Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding. The pictures from the ceremony still continue to rule the internet.

