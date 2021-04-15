Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh are perfect combo of the 'Good, Bad, Pretty' in Dil Hai Deewana teaser; WATCH

The teaser of Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's first music video Dil Hai Deewana is out and the duo looks promising. Rakul and Arjun are seen shaking a leg to the peppy tunes composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and came together for a special music video Dil Hai Deewana and today, the teaser of the same has been released. The fun song happens to be a story of 'The Good, The Bad and The Pretty' and features Arjun and Rakul in a stylish avatar. The posters of the song were released a few days ago and they gave fans a glimpse of Arjun and Rakul's cool look. Now, the teaser of the song is out and it has left fans excited.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the teaser and wrote, "A love story that is filled with fun! #DilHaiDeewana Teaser out now. Song releasing on 17th April 2021!." Similarly, Rakul also shared the same on her handles. The fun teaser features Rakul trying to woo and win over Arjun while the latter is seen in a shy avatar. Interestingly, the teaser gives us a glimpse of Arjun's dual avatars- The Good and the Bad. Now, it will be interesting to see the fun music video that is expected to come out on April 17.

The song is crooned by Darshan Raval & Zara Khan and the music of Arjun and Rakul's track is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed. The music video is being produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Rakul will also be seen in a film together titled Sardar and Grandson. The posters of the film were released a while back. Currently, Arjun is in Goa as he is gearing up to kick off the shooting of Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria. The film also stars and John Abraham and is directed by Mohit Suri. On the other hand, Rakul will be seen in MayDay with Amitabh Bachchan and and Thank God with .

