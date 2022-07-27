Arjun Kapoor on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot row: Knowing him, it is not even crazy

Arjun Kapoor is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication. In his career of around a decade, the 2 States actor has had several hits and misses but he has always given in his everything to the movies that he has worked in. Arjun is BFFs with his ‘Gunday’ partner-in-crime Ranveer Singh and has always been supportive of Ranveer and his choices. Yet again, Arjun Kapoor proved why he is the ‘yaaro ka yaar’, as he yet again made a statement in support of his dear friend Ranveer.

Ranveer became the talk of the town after he bared it all for a recent photoshoot. The actor’s pictures went viral, and while many had nice things to say about them, the actor received a lot of trolling and backlash for it too. In fact, an FIR has also been registered against him for ‘offending women’s sentiments’ with ‘obscene photos’. Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about the nude photoshoot and defended Ranveer by saying, “I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done. He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it’s not even that crazy what he does”, in an interview with India Today.

Apart from Arjun, Alia Bhatt defended Ranveer and said that Ranveer is her ‘favourite’ and that she cannot bear to listen to anything negative that’s said about him. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, in an interview with ETimes, said, “If women can show off their bodies, why can’t men?”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 29 this year. He is also working in a few more exciting movies like Ajay Bahl’s The Lady Killer and Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, both expected to release in the last quarter of 2022.

