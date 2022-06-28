Arjun Kapoor reacts to dad Boney's 'better looking than me' comment: After your debut, we'll have competition.

Arjun Kapoor is currently in Paris living it up with girlfriend Malaika Arora. The couple took off to the romantic city last week, just days before Arjun's birthday. On Sunday, the actor rang in his birthday in Paris with the love of his life who made the day super special for him. Arjun also felt the love across thousands of miles as many of his friends, co-stars, family and fans took to social media to wish him.

One such wish came from Arjun's father and producer Boney Kapoor. Sharing a collage of his older self and Arjun's photo, Boney Kapoor wished his son and wrote, "Happy birthday beta & Stay motivated, you R for sure getting to be better looking than me," with a string of goofy and kiss emojis.

While Boney's wish was all things cute, Arjun Kapoor has now reacted to the post. The actor was of the opinion that after his dad's debut next year, they will definitely have competition. For the unversed, Boney Kapoor will be making his acting debut next year in playing Ranbir Kapoor's father in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy.

Arjun wrote, "After your debut in Luvs film we will all have competition for sure.." Check out Boney and Arjun's post below:

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

