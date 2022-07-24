Arjun Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh being trolled for his nude photoshoot: Kuch toh log kahenge…

Ranveer Singh recently left everyone in awe while his latest photoshoot took the internet by storm. If you did not already know, a couple of days back, Ranveer took to his social media space and shared a slew of photos in which the actor posed nude for a photoshoot with Paper Magazine, thus paying a tribute to the 70s’ pop icon Burt Reynolds. While many netizens and celebs hailed Ranveer for the bold photos, many other netizens trolled him as well. And now, his dear friend and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken up for him.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Earlier today, while promoting his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor was asked to share his take on Ranveer’s aforementioned photoshoot. Replying to this, he said that people should be allowed to be themselves. He shared that Ranveer has always been himself and never had any pretentions whatsoever. Arjun said, “When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye.”

Arjun further praised Ranveer and said, “And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it’s not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He’s allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he’s making people happy by doing that also.”

Click here to watch the video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has Ek Villain Returns, The LadyKiller, and Kuttey in the pipeline. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's nude pics earn nods from Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh; Masaba calls him 'Brave & unapologetic'