Arjun Kapoor REACTS to Varun Dhawan’s remarks on Koffee With Karan 7: ‘Bilkul opposite hoon main’

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor recently featured in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. During the episode, Varun Dhawan won the rapid-fire round, and much to everyone’s amusement, he named his friend Arjun Kapoor in almost all the answers, leaving fans in splits. He jokingly mentioned that Arjun is his friend, and wouldn’t mind it. Recently, Arjun posted a picture from Glasgow as he began working on his next film. Varun Dhawan commented on his picture, evoking a hilarious response from Arjun Kapoor as the latter reacted to all the digs Varun took at him on Koffee With Karan 7.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to post a series of monochromatic pictures of himself from Glasgow, United Kingdom. Sharing the snaps, he wrote, “नई Film नई Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove.” Varun Dhawan dropped a comment on his post that read, “Kya insan ho aap (What a person you are).” Arjun Kapoor took this opportunity to react to Varun’s digs at him on Koffee With Karan, and in his reply, Arjun wrote that he is completely opposite of what he described him on the show. “@varundvn tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main (I am the opposite of what you described me as while drinking your coffee),” commented Arjun.