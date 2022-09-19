Arjun Kapoor REACTS to Varun Dhawan’s remarks on Koffee With Karan 7: ‘Bilkul opposite hoon main’
On Koffee With Karan 7, Varun Dhawan named Arjun Kapoor when asked who is most likely to flirt and gossip.
Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor recently featured in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. During the episode, Varun Dhawan won the rapid-fire round, and much to everyone’s amusement, he named his friend Arjun Kapoor in almost all the answers, leaving fans in splits. He jokingly mentioned that Arjun is his friend, and wouldn’t mind it. Recently, Arjun posted a picture from Glasgow as he began working on his next film. Varun Dhawan commented on his picture, evoking a hilarious response from Arjun Kapoor as the latter reacted to all the digs Varun took at him on Koffee With Karan 7.
Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to post a series of monochromatic pictures of himself from Glasgow, United Kingdom. Sharing the snaps, he wrote, “नई Film नई Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove.” Varun Dhawan dropped a comment on his post that read, “Kya insan ho aap (What a person you are).” Arjun Kapoor took this opportunity to react to Varun’s digs at him on Koffee With Karan, and in his reply, Arjun wrote that he is completely opposite of what he described him on the show. “@varundvn tumhare koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main (I am the opposite of what you described me as while drinking your coffee),” commented Arjun.
Their hilarious banter on Instagram cracked their fans up. One social media user wrote, "@arjunkapoor that was not coffee that was chai wo b kadak @varundvn." Take a look at the post and the comments below.
During the episode of Koffee With Karan 7, when asked who brags the most, Varun Dhawan took Arjun Kapoor’s name. Karan Johar then asked Varun who is most likely to get arrested for committing the crimes of gossiping and flirting, to which Varun again took Arjun Kapoor’s name. “Arjun karta hai flirt kabhi kabhi (Arjun flirts occasionally),” he said. Karan also asked Varun if Arjun slides into people’s DMs, to which Varun jokingly replied, “Once in a while, it’s all fine.”
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in The LadyKiller, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Mudassar Aziz’s comedy film in the pipeline. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal and Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya.
