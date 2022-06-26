Arjun Kapoor recalls Aditya Chopra saying ‘yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta’; Reveals producer rejected his images

Arjun Kapoor made his debut his acting debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade, where he featured alongside Parineeti Chopra. He recently clocked 10 years in the film industry. In these years, the actor has delivered impressive performances in several films like 2 States, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and more. Amid this, in a recent interview, Arjun Kapoor shared how he landed the role for his first movie. He also revealed that Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra, who backed Ishaqzaade, had initially rejected his pictures, and said that he could not be the main lead.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun shared that Aditya Chopra was not impressed with his photos and that the producer thought Arjun was best-suited for supporting roles. “Aditya Chopra saw my photos first and said yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta, isko hum supporting… (he can’t be an actor, we can maybe cast him as supporting…) he can’t be a main lead. He was not very impressed with my images,” he said. Arjun further shared that despite being from the film industry, and meeting a lot of people in his growing up years, he had never met Aditya, or his father and veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Arjun Kapoor added that it was YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma who took him under her guidance and trained him to better his craft and be fitter. Arjun also said that Aditya Chopra selected him after watching an unedited clip of the actor where he was just being himself. Arjun added that despite his family’s legacy in the cinemas, he wanted to make it on his own, and when he met Aditya Chopra and got his first film on his own, he felt that he scored something big.

Arjun is currently celebrating his birthday with Malaika Arora in Paris. On the work front, he has Kuttey and The LadyKiller.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in Bollywood: I feel great that I’m viewed as a mainstream Hindi film hero