Arjun Kapoor recalls chat with Sushant Singh Rajput: I felt his pain about feeling that void of his mother

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the industry speechless. While stars wrap their heads around the recent developments, Arjun Kapoor shared a screengrab of their chat and poured his heart out.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death has left the industry in shock. Several stars took to social media to express the astonishment over his decision to take the drastic step. While numerous stars, including Ekta Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari, who have worked with him are sharing anecdotes from their time with him, took to Instagram and shared a screengrab of his text exchange with SSR. Dated by to 2018, Arjun reached out to Sushant and congratulated him for Kedarnath while wishing him luck for Sonchiriya, which released in 2019.

Arjun shared the image with an elaborate caption. He confessed he felt the pain of Sushant missing his mother. "his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother," Arjun said.

While he still tries to wrap his head around the recent events, Arjun prays that Sushant is in a better place now. "I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today," he said. " Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace," he added. Check out the whole post below:

