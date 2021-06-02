Arjun Kapoor recalls how he was suspended from school as he got into a fight for Sonam Kapoor: I got the punch

The star cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor used to attend the same school and the actor opened up about how he got into a mess when some boys treated Sonam Kapoor badly.

opened up about the time when he took on a fight with another student who misbehaved with his cousin . Arjun and Sonam used to attend the same school that is Arya Vidya Mandir and both shared an interest in basketball. Arjun clarified that he wasn’t necessarily a violent person; however, he got angry at the time and did something which led him to be suspended from the school.

While talking to the radio host Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Kapoor said that he and Sonam were in the same school and how he was quite chubby back then. Arjun Kapoor explained that Sonam and he shared an interest in Basketball and one fine day a cliche scene happened where in some seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and told her that it was their time to play. Sonam went to Arjun crying and said ‘He behaved badly with me, this boy’. To which, Arjun asked who the boy was. In the interview, Arjun also explained he was not a violent person but the incident made him furious after which he went to that boy and abused him, the boy simply stared at Arjun while he was abusing him.

Arjun Kapoor further explained how he got the black eye and why he was suspended from school. “He took his hand and punched me. I went back home with a black eye. Sonam was saying sorry to me and I remember, he was a part of some national level boxing. He was a boxer. Maine galat ladke se panga le liya tha Sonam ke chakkar mein (I messed with the wrong guy due to Sonam). I got the punch and had to go to the doctor. I got suspended because I abused. I was the instigator of the problem. After that I told Sonam, 'You take care of yourself in school because I have been defamed very badly. I can't do this'”, he mentioned.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was previously seen with John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Rakul Preet Singh in Sardar Ka Grandson. The Ishaqzaade actor is next going to be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police.

