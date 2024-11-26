Arjun Kapoor recalls standing by Deepika Padukone during wardrobe controversy in 2014: ‘There was a line that was crossed…’

Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone recently starred in Singham Again. They have previously worked together in the 2014 movie Finding Fanny. Arjun recently recalled standing by his co-star during the wardrobe controversy back then. He stated that "a line had been crossed".

During a press interaction back in 2014, a reporter had called Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe controversy a ‘petty’ issue, which made the actress respond strongly. Arjun Kapoor, who was present at the event, had also voiced his support for her. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Arjun called Deepika an ‘amazing’ woman and stated that she stood up for herself.

The actor mentioned that he followed his 'culture' and 'upbringing' in standing by her. He shared that he supported Deepika’s reaction, and being next to her was his way of showing support. He remembered that he answered when a camera asked him something. Arjun said, “I think she stood up for herself, and that’s how you need to be. That is what feeling empowered is. I don’t have to stand up for her. I have to stand with her.”

The Singham Again actor remarked that it looked good only in films when you’re ‘physically’ trying to save someone. Talking about the incident, Arjun shared his belief that Deepika handled it in the right way. He continued, “I think there was a line that was crossed unfortunately, and she handled it really well.” Arjun added that when the cameras were on them and they were being asked specific questions, the least he could do was stand by her side.

Arjun also expressed that he just reacted instinctively and didn’t do it thinking it would be remembered. However, he felt nice that it resonated.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the praise for his performance in Singham Again. The cast of the Cop Universe film also includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty.

