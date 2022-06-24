Arjun Kapoor recommends all to watch Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo: A true blue family entertainer

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most-anticipated films of this year. Ever since the film has been announced, fans are waiting for it to hit the big screens. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Ahead of its release, actor Arjun Kapoor watched it and penned a beautiful review about Raj Mehta's directorial. He took to the stories section of Instagram to pen his thoughts and recommended all to watch the movie.

Arjun wrote, "#ArjunRecommends... AK makes you laugh and chuckle. Neetu aunty makes you connect and cry because of her resilience. Varun makes you feel the chaos in managing the relationships. Kiara makes you feel the calm that's needed to hold a family together. Maniesh and Prajakta make sure we connect with these oddball family members through their gaze. Raj well done on a true blue family entertainer!!! All the best to Karan and Apoorva... We have a winner on hand".

To note, JugJugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2019 hit film, Good Newwz, the comedy-drama film is produced by Viacom18 Studios, and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 24 June 2022.

Sharing details about the film, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu."

