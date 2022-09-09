Arjun Kapoor redefines ‘Boyfriend Goals’, accompanies Malaika Arora to airport for early-morning flight; PICS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds seldom fail to grab fans’ attention with their undeniable chemistry. Ever since they made their relationship official a few years back, they have been painting the town red with their romance. The duo is often photographed together by the paparazzi as and when they step out in the city. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Arjun and Malaika were spotted as the actor accompanied his ladylove to the Mumbai airport. Check out their latest pictures.

Some time back, Arjun and Malaika were papped by the shutterbugs as the Mumbai airport. Arjun redefined ‘Boyfriend goals’ as he accompanied Malaika while she arrived for an early morning flight. They were photographed together in their car. Malaika kept her airport OOTD quite casual and comfortable as she donned a pink and green printed tracksuit. She wore her hair down and had no makeup on. The diva completed the look with a pair of sneakers and a designer bag. On the other hand, Arjun was seen wearing a blue hoodie.

Arjun recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 where he talked about his relationship with Malaika Arora. Karan Johar asked Arjun why he felt the need to take baby steps in bringing his relationship with Malaika out in the open. The Ek Villain Returns actor agreed when Karan asked if it was for the respect of people around him.

Arjun Kapoor said, "I think somewhere I have lived the life being on the other end of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed or dysfunctional situation where things were not the easiest being a son, having to see what was going on around and having an understanding of it but still having to respect and accept. So, somewhere there was an understanding. So, somewhere, there was an understanding in my head about how I should try and ease everybody into it, including the first people around us. It's very important. I mean, I can't just jump on her and it has to be done... Because sometimes the first reaction, can be of anybody who cares about you might just be 'what do you mean' but if you ease them, they'll also start understanding that there is love."

