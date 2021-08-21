Arjun Kapoor reflects on his film choices in the last decade: I’d like to do much more than just act

has nearly spent a decade in the Hindi film industry. The actor released two films back to back recently titled ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, and ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’. Arjun received rave reviews for his performance in Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial as the Haryanvi cop Pinky. He starred alongside in the film. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Arjun reflected on his film choices in the last 10 years and how OTT is guiding the narrative standard of content being produced.

Speaking about his film choices, Arjun said, “When you’re talking about your career, you’re always bound by hits and flops. That’s a tad bit unfortunate because the experience of working in film counts for something for an actor. Growing up along the way, telling stories — those are moments that remain. I’m looking to be in the industry for another 50 years. I’d like to do much more than just act; that’ll happen in due course. I’m grateful about what I’ve had and excited about the next 10 years.”

Arjun further spoke about evolving content via OTT. He said, “The audience has never accepted mediocre content. It’s just that it kept getting made because it was easy to get away with it… films would still do enough business to recover their money,” he continues, “But as filmmaking has become more expensive in the last decade or so, and especially in the last five years, today you’re competing with the world audience. Mediocrity obviously won’t be available in theatres because it’s very expensive to get a film to cinemas.”

He further added, “We’re growing up with Hollywood and OTT and we’ve to give it a few more years to rejig completely. We’re growing up with new wave of writers and directors coming in. But you won’t get to see it by the end of this year, it’ll take four to five years.”

