Arjun Kapoor on relation with Malaika Arora: The more people speculate, the feelings you have become frivolous

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for years now and they are going strong. In fact, the couple had thrown caution to the wind ever since they made their relationship official and are often seen sharing beautiful pics and posts for each other on social media. Recently, in an interview, Arjun opened up on his decision to embrace his relationship with Malaika in public and said that instead of letting people speculate about their love life, it is better to respect their relationship by stepping out and embracing it.

Speaking about it to Janice Sequeira in the recent episode of Social Media Star, Arjun said that the continuous speculations regarding one’s personal life, which are often made without keeping certain emotions in mind, can make the feelings you have for the other person or the relationship come across as frivolous at some point. “If there is a quest to have a relationship, then it’s better to just give it respect on your own by stepping out and saying, ‘this is our boundary, and now we are together,’” the Gunday actor emphasised.

Arjun spoke about the trolls who often target the couple on social media and said that in our country, people love to gossip about others and have opinions. “We’ve all become jananis,” he added.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 8 this year.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on how Malaika Arora’s presence changed him as a person: She made me realise that I’m worth it