Arjun Kapoor remembers late mother Mona Kapoor in emotional post: 'Always wondering if...'

Actor Arjun Kapoor remembered his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, in an emotional Instagram post. The actor shared a monochrome picture wherein he can be seen posing on a building’s rooftop and looking up at the sky. Sharing the post, Arjun said he wonders if his mother is watching him. He wrote, “Always wondering if she’s watching me from up there.” The ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ actor added the hashtag ‘my mommy bestest’.

For those unaware, Mona Shourie Kapoor was Boney Kapoor's first wife before the filmmaker married Sridevi. Boney and Mona got divorced in 1996. Boney and Mona had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Arjun’s mother was suffering from cancer and succumbed to the battle in 2012. The actor's mother passed away just a few weeks before Arjun’s Bollywood debut film Ishaqzaade.

The actor’s post made his fans emotional. One of the fans wrote, “She is with u and beside u”, while another one said, “She definitely is without any doubt”. Karan Boorani, who is married to Arjun’s cousin Rhea Kapoor also dropped a heart and folded hands emoticon in the comments section. Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Thousand percent” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey for which he has already started working. Arjun also has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. Apart from this, he will also showcase his magic in The Lady Killer.

