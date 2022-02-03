Arjun Kapoor remembers late mother Mona Kapoor on her birth anniversary: Soon we'll smile together again

Losing one’s mother is the most devastating moment of their life. From there on, the world changes forever. On his mother’s birth anniversary, Arjun Kapoor posted a heartfelt post as he remembered her. It was emotional and bittersweet, and Arjun put a piece of his heart in the note that he shared on his Instagram. The actor shared a very close bond with his mother and often remembers her by sharing old memories online. Today’s post gave us a beautiful insight to the unique bond this mother-son duo had.

In the post that Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram, his puppy and his mom’s portrait could be seen in the frame. Along with the post, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa... I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side... I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us. Love you Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son…"

On the other hand, Arjun also shared a nostalgic childhood picture with him and his mother on his Instagram stories. Along with that picture too, he penned down a sweet, optimistic message. He wrote, "Someday soon we will smile together again…We will be happy and I’ll be your child & nothing else."

