Arjun Kapoor remembers mom Mona Kapoor on her birthday; wishes they had more time together

Arjun Kapoor has recently penned down a heartfelt note for his late mother Mona Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday. Read out his latest Instagram post.

It was only a few days back when ’s sister Anshula remembered their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and shared a throwback picture with the latter on her Instagram handle. Today, Arjun himself has shared yet another throwback memory with their mother on social media which happens to be from her last ever birthday celebration. The Panipat actor becomes nostalgic as he remembers her through the medium of this post wherein he pours out all his feelings and emotions.

Here is what Arjun writes in his heartfelt post - “Happy birthday Mom Love You. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together & I just assumed we would have many more... it’s selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya... I try & be strong cause that’s the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect u to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted & what not... but I’m not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain & trouble u with my non sense... happy birthday Mom wish we had more time together....”

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Arjun and Anshula’s mother Mona who was the first wife of ace filmmaker Boney Kapoor, left for her heavenly abode on March 25, 2012 after succumbing to cancer. Months later, Arjun made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Ishaqzaade. Time and again, the Gunday actor has opened up about how close he was to his mother and that he misses her even now. On the professional front, Arjun received a lot of appreciation for his stellar performance in the period drama, Panipat.

