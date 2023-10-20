Arjun Kapoor reminisces fond memories of pet Maximus in heartfelt video: Anshula, Khushi Kapoor, Athiya REACT

Arjun Kapoor entered the world of acting back in 2012 with Parineeti Chopra starrer Ishaqzaade. His career graph proceeded to pace towards an upward trajectory and Kapoor has been an invincible actor since then. While his professional sphere of life has been growing at a steady pace, on the personal front, the actor recently lost his pet dog Maximus. Reminiscing his memories, the actor has now shared a video, unveiling the precious moments that he had spent with him. Check out the video shared by Arjun Kapoor inside!

Arjun Kapoor shares a video with his pet dog Maximus and unveils his memory box with him

The 2 States actor lost his pet dog, whom he would fondly call Maximus Kapoor, in September. Taking to his Instagram account on Friday afternoon, Arjun unveiled some precious memories that he had with Maximus in the form of a video. Recalling him, he also captioned his post, “Our best boy in the world Miss you Maximus! @anshulakapoor.”

After Arjun Kapoor dropped the video, his sisters Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor also shared reactions to it. While Anshula wrote, “Bestest boy”, Khushi Kapoor dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section of Arjun Kapoor’s post. Athiya Shetty also reacted to his post by penning, “Maxalooo.”

Meanwhile, several other fan reactions also began pouring in on Arjun Kapoor’s heart-melting video. A fan wrote, “God bless his soul.. hope he's happy wherever he is” and another fan noted, “God bless his soul...Arjun take care dear.” Several other fans also flocked to Kapoor's comment section to express condolences.

Digging into the work front of Arjun Kapoor

After his debut in Ishaqzaade with actress Parineeti Chopra, the actor proceeded to deliver several other engaging gigs including Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend, Ki & Ka, Gunday, and Tevar. He was also seen opposite actress Alia Bhatt in the film 2 States.

Notably, Pinkvilla had earlier exclusively reported that actor Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in his upcoming venture The Lady Killer. The romantic thriller film will also star actress Bhumi Pednekar in a key role. Directed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl, who is known for thrillers including Section 375 and B A Pass, fans have been waiting to watch the movie on the big screen with bated breath.

