Arjun Kapoor replies romantically to Malaika Arora as she congratulates him for a decade in movies

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Both of them are quite active on social media where they seldom shy away from expressing their love for each other. From adorable pictures to sweet videos and notes, the couple posts all things love on the ‘gram, while fans swoon over them. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Arjun treated netizens to a glimpse of the same, as he penned down a romantic reply to Malaika.

Earlier today, Malaika had taken to her Instagram stories and congratulated Arjun on completing 10 years in the film industry. Sharing a video of the actor in a car, Malaika wrote, “Congratulations !!!! To many more decades @arjunkapoor.” Now, some time back, Arjun shared Malaika’s story on his Instagram space and wrote a romantic caption for his ladylove. It read, “Hopefully with shorter outdoors so I don’t have to be away so long (red heart emoji)”. Adorable, isn’t it?

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story for Malaika Arora:

Arjun made his debut in Bollywood with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. He shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra in the Habib Faisal directorial. The film followed the story of two star-crossed lovers Parma Chauhan (played by Arjun) and Zoya Qureshi (played by Parineeti), whose families are political rivals. How they transform from being enemies to lovers, and how they escape the claws of their families forms the plot of the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, he also has The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar and Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

