Arjun Kapoor responds to Malaika Arora's latest post on featuring in Four More Shots Please with her girl gang

Arjun Kapoor responds to girlfriend Malaika Arora's post on featuring in the show Four More Shots Please! with her girl gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor.

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram, the actress has set the internet on fire with stunning photos. Due to the lockdown, Kareena has become more active on social media. From posting adorable pictures of and Taimur Ali Khan to some gorgeous pictures of her girl gang - , Amrita Arora an Karisma Kapoor, Bebo has been updating her fans with the titbit of her quarantine period. Due to the extended lockdown, Kareena was sorely missing her ‘girl gang’ and shared a throwback photo wherein she is seen walking the street with her girl gang.

While several fans took to the comments section to shower their love on the girl gang. However, Amazon Prime Video took a chance to ask the girl gang a show of their own and infact even posted the photo with the title 'Four More Shots Please!' and a slogan saying, "You wish this was an Amazon Original". As soon as Amazon posted this, Malaika reposted on her Instagram account. Sharing the pic, Malaika wrote, "I’m in @4moreshotspls! Provided an exotic destination is included Repost @primevideoin with @get_repost ・・・ CRYING BECAUSE THIS SHOW IS NEVER HAPPENING #FourMoreShotsPlease @4moreshotspls."

As soon ad Malaika posted the pic, her beau and actor commented, "Strutting to the the TV." This is not the first time Arjun has commented on Malaika's post and mocked her. The actor had previously as well trolled the diva's smiling photo while napping which she had uploaded in which she and her girlfriends, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora can be seen napping.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was busy with the shooting of India’s Best Dancer with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, before the Coronavirus lockdown. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was gearing up for the release of his film with titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, owing to the shutdown, the film’s release was postponed from March 20, 2020, and a new date is yet to be announced. Arjun will also be seen in an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh.

