Arjun Kapoor reveals about his acting debut alongside Govinda in Salaam-E-Ishq; Deets inside

Arjun Kapoor fans are in for a treat, as we have got a fun fact about the actor. Arjun, in a recent interview with Masala!, revealed about his debut with none other than Govinda. Even before we all witnessed the actor’s mettle in his debut film ‘Ishaqzaade’, Arjun Kapoor, had gotten a chance to face the camera with the ‘Coolie No 1’ actor in the multi starrer romantic-drama ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’. However, his part was cut from the film. Arjun Kapoor spilled the beans that he filmed a scene with Govinda, and he knew that the sequence will be edited out.

As we all know, that the 36-year-old star was born to Boney Kapoor, and given the fact, even as a kid, he had experienced the world of cinema by visiting the sets. During his teenage days, the ‘Half-Girlfriend’ actor assisted Nikkhil Advani on ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. During Arjun’s stint as an assistant director with Nikkhil Advani on his next film, ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’, the ‘Panipat’ actor got to face the camera. Even time and again, the actor has been dishing on his experiences post making appearance on the big screen.

In a chat with Masala!, the ‘Gunday’ actor dished on his part in the film. He said, “I shot something really sweet with Govinda.” Reminiscing about the role Arjun shared that the essayed the role of a taxi driver, and I was supposed to be one of his customers who eventually falls asleep on his shoulder while he is driving the vehicle. During the journey, he keeps nudging me to wake up. Arjun further revealed that it was a part of the montage for the introductory song.

Eventually, the ‘Mubarakan’ star’s sequence was edited out from the movie; however, Arjun doesn’t have any qualms about it. Arjun further shared that he was also the part of the editing, and he knew that the shot was never going to make it to the movie. Arjun asserted, “It was just a fun thing to do. Thankfully, it got cut but I’m very lucky I technically got to debut with Govinda.”

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Salaam-E-Ishq featured Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Govinda, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Ayesha Takia and Akshaye Khanna.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen sharing the screen space with Saif Ali Khan in ‘Bhoot Police’. He will next be seen in sequel of ‘Ek Villain’ titled ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The action thriller also features John Abrahan, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap between him and Malaika Arora: My personal life is my prerogative