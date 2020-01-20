Arjun Kapoor REVEALS about Varun Dhawan's love for his Street Dancer 3D co star Shraddha Kapoor

Varun, who is donning a black t-shirt with SD3 written on it and camouflaged pants is blushing while psoing with Arjun who is donning a suit and Shraddha who is wearing a green Indian dress.

and are all geared up for the release of his upcoming dance drama Street Dancer 3D. The two are currently busy promoting their film in full swing. During a recent interview, the two stars revealed that they had a crush on each other when they were little, but never did anything about it. Varun had revealed that despite being fond of each other, they both never acted on it. Since Varun and Shraddha didn’t express their fondness for each other when they were 8-9 years old, Varun said that they ended up becoming great friends.

Today, Varun and Shraddha's friend and actor talking about how shy Varun is revealed about his love for Shraddha too. Sharing a picture with Varun and Shraddha, Arjun wrote, "Varun Dhawan we all know is so shy and normally reluctant to promote or market his films, Here he's seen blushing as I force him for once in his life to promote SD3 with Shraddha Kapoor." And from the picture, we totally agree with Arjun. Varun who is donning a black t-shirt with SD3 written on it and camouflaged pants is all smiles while psoing with Arjun who is donning a suit and Shraddha who is wearing a green Indian dress.

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to be released on January 24, 2020. The shoot of the film began in January this year in Amritsar and then it moved to London followed by Dubai and finally Mumbai. For the final dance battle, dancer crews from all across the globe came to Mumbai to shoot.

