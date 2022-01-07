Arjun Kapoor reveals 'family isn’t always blood; Its the people in your life who want you in theirs’ in a note

Arjun Kapoor is one such star who always manages to stay in the limelight because of his personal life. Be it his affair with actress Malaika Arora or his bond with sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and his father Boney Kapoor, he always grabs all the limelight. Today the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a long note that was all about family and ties. The note mentioned that ‘family isn’t always blood’.