Arjun Kapoor reveals he shared things with sister Janhvi Kapoor that he didn't even confess to himself; ‘she is wise also...'

In a new interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his bond with his sisters, Particularly Janhvi Kapoor. 

Sakshi N
Written by Sakshi N , Writer
Published on Dec 22, 2024 | 05:49 AM IST | 410
Arjun reveals he shared things with sister Janhvi that he didn't even confess to himself
Pic credits; Arjun Kapoor/Instagram and Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi N

With a post graduation in journalism and additional specialisation in news reporting and an interest for Cinema, Sakshi

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles