Arjun Kapoor reveals his learning from Kuttey; Talks about completing 10 years in film industry

Arjun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade with Parineeti Chopra in 2012, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy-thriller film, Kuttey. It also stars an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma and Radhika Madan. Kuttey will be released in theatres on January 13th, 2023. The movie is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj. Kuttey marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of composer and director Vishal Bhardwaj. Arjun Kapoor on his learnings from Kuttey

Just a while back, the trailer of Kuttey was unveiled and the cast arrived in Mumbai for the trailer launch. During this, Arjun talked about his learning from Kuttey, he said: "I have learnt the art of being loyal long back. I have learnt one thing, one should not hear narration in AC at home. We have shot in rains, in the night, and shot action. I have learnt to be very patient while doing this film. You need to be very calm and play the character. Personally, it was a big test. I always felt I like night shooting, but it was mentally exhausting on the sets of Kuttey during the night shoots. It was cold at night and it was the biggest thing for me."

Arjun Kapoor on completing 10 years in Bollywood Talking about completing ten years in the films, Arjun said: "After 10 years, I thought it will be easy, but it got difficult, says Arjun Kapoor on his learning from being a Kuttey and completing 10 years." The actor shared the trailer on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Hato Kamino! Kuttey aa gaye!! (paw emoji) Kuttey trailer out now! Arjun Kapoor's work front On the work front, Arjun has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pedenkar. The actor will also star in Mudassar Aziz's untitled film, which marks his second film with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

