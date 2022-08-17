Arjun Kapoor reveals how an Army officer gave him confidence to do Bhoot Police: Was so broken, underconfident

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Ishaqzaade which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and since then, there is no looking back for him. Arjun has successfully carved a niche for himself with his acting. Now, in a recent conversation, the actor recalled how a three-minute conversation with an army officer in Dalhousie gave him the confidence to do Bhoot Police.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Arjun signed Bhoot Police during the COVID-19 lockdown, and later they went to Dharamshala for the shooting of the film, and the first phase was in Dalhousie. He said that it was 6 months after the lockdown in 2020 and at that time his confidence was very low. "My film Panipat didn't do well at the box office, theatres were shut down and the industry was under lockdown. And that was the first time since lockdown that I went out to do a film. I went there very confused. I wasn't sure if I would be able to do it," Arjun said,

Further, he added that when he reached Dalhousie, the army had a barricading to enter Dalhousie and he was lost in his thoughts when his car reached there and an army officer looked at him and said, "Arey Arjun Kapoor arey how are you sir, I saw your film Gunday," and that's when he realised, that this is the audience he is working for as they don't care if his film didn't work. Arjun said that he was so broken and underconfident at that time. "I talked to him for 3 minutes and his words gave me the power to do the film. I could go and do a whole film knowing that's how my audience remembers me, that's not an agenda. He gave a normal reaction. It is the biggest win of my 10-year-long career that an army officer in Dalhousie knows me, he likes my work," said the Ki & Ka actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will star next in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

