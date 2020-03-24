Arjun Kapoor REVEALS how he is spending his quarantine period at home; Check it out

After Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor has also found a way to work out and chill at the same time during this quarantine period.

Coronavirus has created outrage among citizens all over the world. Due to the pandemic which is spreading across the world, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to stay indoors. Bollywood celebrities are enjoying this self-isolation period and are removing time to bond with their families. While some celebrities like , Kartik Aaryan and others are discovering their inner talent, some of the celebs are killing time by watching Netflix. Due to the lockdown, gyms are also been shut due to which celebrities are working out at home.

After , and , has also found a way to work out and also watch the films and series that he could not watch due to his shoots. The Panipat actor started off his day with some cardio and by watching The Stranger on Netflix at the same time. Arjun himself has shared this by posting a video on his Instagram story. In the video, we can see the Ki & Ka actor first turns the camera towards him and then gets on the cardio and shows his fans what is he watching on Tv while working out.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with and an untitled film with Rakul Preet. Due to the ongoing situation in the country, the promotions of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been put on a hold. Not only that, but its release date has also been postponed for an indefinite period.

