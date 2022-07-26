Arjun Kapoor reveals if he would ever do a nude photoshoot like BFF Ranveer Singh: ‘I think we should…’

Ranveer Singh has grabbed all the eyeballs ever since he shared his nude photoshoot. Netizens have been going crazy over this shoot and social media is filled with comments over this picture. Well, many Bollywood celebrities have also spoken and supported Ranveer. His friend Arjun Kapoor is on a promotional spree these days as he is promoting his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns along with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. During one of the interviews, Arjun revealed if he would ever do a nude photo shoot or not.

In an interview with India Today, when Arjun Kapoor was asked if he would ever do a bold shoot like this, the actor replied that it is a very irrelevant question to ask about what he will do or not do. “I think we should just appreciate what he has done. We should all be happy and proud of what he has done and it has nothing to do with me, so you are taking away from what the boy has done." Arjun further praised Ranveer and said, "He is proud of his body and is able to showcase that and full marks to him. Knowing Ranveer it's not even that crazy what he does."

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun Kapoor’s work front he is all geared up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. The film marks the first collaboration of John, Disha, Arjun, and Tara. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 29 and the songs Galliyan Returns, Dil, Shaamat, and Naa Tere Bin have already been making heads turn.

Talking about Ranveer Singh he will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Today morning KJo shared a video of Alia dancing to Ranbir Kapoor’s song Channa Mereya as she wrapped up a schedule for the film.

