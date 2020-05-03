Arjun Kapoor REVEALS the reason behind wishing Anushka Sharma late for her birthday; The actress responds

Sharing a monochrome picture of Anushka Sharma and himself flashing their million-dollar smile while being all decked up during an award function, Arjun Kapoor reveals why he wished the birthday girl late.

celebrated her 32nd birthday on 1st May 2020. Due to the lockdown, festivals and celebrations have taken a back seat but this hasn't stopped celebrities and fans from showering wishes for each other on social media. From her best of friends to co-stars in Bollywood, and of course, her fans, everyone made it a point to shower Anushka with birthday wishes and her social media was full oh reposts from them. While everyone without failed wished the actress on the day of her birthday, posted a belated birthday wish for the actress.

Sharing a monochrome picture of Anushka and himself flashing their million-dollar smile while being all decked up during an award function, Arjun wrote, "Wish toh technically all karna tha lekin photo aaj abhi milk" (Wanted to wish you yesterday but I got a photo now). He added, "happy belated birthday. We should click a few new pictures together for social media wishing purposes." Sharing the post on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, "Social media wish ke liye dhanyavad" (Thank you for the social media wish).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . The film didn’t fare well and fans have been waiting for the star to announce her next. Amid this, Anushka announced her web series produced by her company Clean Slate Films. The web show is titled Paatal Lok and the trailer of it will be released on May 5. The series goes live on prime video on May 15, 2020.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

Check out Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's post here:

