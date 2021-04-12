Arjun Kapoor reveals song Dil Hai Deewana with Rakul Preet to drop on THIS date; Shares first look posters

Arjun Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to reveal the title of his first music video with Rakul Preet Singh and shared that the song will be out on 17th April.

Yesterday, actor had left his fans all excited as he announced collaborating with Rakul Preet Singh for a musical track. Without revealing much about the title of the song, the duo announced the news on their respective social media handles and also shared the first poster of the song. Announcing the same, the Gunday star had written in an Instagram post, “Rakul and I are going to turn up the heat for the first time with our first ever song together! Revealing tomorrow. Stay tuned!.”

While fans have been waiting to get an update on the same, Arjun has now revealed the title and the release date of the upcoming music video. Taking his Instagram handle, the Ishaqzaade star shared his and Rakul’s first look from the song and wrote, “Good vs Pretty DilHaiDeewana releasing on 17th April!” While the Arjun Kapoor’s poster read, “The Good”, Rakul read as “The Pretty.” The music video has been directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The song has been crooned by Darshan Rawal and Zara Khan, with music by the popular Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Arjun and Rakul will be seen romancing in the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson that has been directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair. The movie also stars John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, among others. A few days ago, Arjun had shared a selfie with all the female members of the team and wrote, “Always been a ladies man!!! So happy & proud of what I got to see last night...To all the ladies of #sardarkagrandson in front of the camera, also behind it & especially the 2 producers.”

