Arjun Kapoor reviews sister Janhvi Kapoor's performance in Mili, Applauds her growth as an actor

Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili has finally been released in theatres today. The survival thriller has been appreciated by a lot of fans on social media ahead of its release. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and it is a remake of the Malayalam hit Helen. Many actors have appreciated Janhvi’s performance but it was Arjun Kapoor’s whose post grabbed our attention. He has shared a post applauding his sister’s performance. He also shared an unseen picture along with the post. ‘Your growth as an actor is phenomenal’



In a heartfelt note, Arjun writes, “You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots.” Janhvi also commented on his post and said, "Love you" Maheep Kapoor also dropped heart emoji in the comment section. Take a look here:

Mili:

Janhvi is playing a nurse in the movie and her character’s name is Mili Naudiyal. She is a nursing graduate but also works at a Café as part-time. The trailer shows Mili getting stuck in the freezer and fighting for her survival. She is seen wrapping her body with duct tape to save herself from freezing. Meanwhile, her family and boyfriend search for her. The survival thriller film is produced by Boney Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor's work front:

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He is currently busy shooting for another project with Bhumi Pednekar. Both will also be seen together in The Lady Killer. He also has Kuttey in his kitty. Janhvi Kapoor’s work front:

The actress has several other projects in the pipeline including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting of the film has also started. She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. This is for the first time the actors will be sharing screen space.

