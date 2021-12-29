Arjun Kapoor’s birthday wish for sister Anshula screams love: Remember mom & I got your back

The bond between sister and brother is considered inseparable. In Bollywood too, there are many brother-sister pairs that are extremely close. One such duo is Boney Kapoor’s children Arjun and Anshula. Arjun Kapoor shares a very strong bond with his sister, Anshula Kapoor. They never miss a chance to shower love on each other. Keeping up with the trajectory, Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable birthday wish for his sister. The ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ actor shared a reel with his sister, wherein Anshula and Arjun can be seen grooving over the latest trend. The brother-sister duo can be seen twinning and winning hearts with their steps.

Sharing the video, Arjun expressed love and ensured her sister that no matter what he and her mom will always have her back. “Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what... Happy Birthday @anshulakapoor May you get all that you want & deserve this year love you.” Isn’t it adorable? Anshula was quick to notice the birthday post. She rushed to the comment section and wrote, “I love you” with several heart emoticons.

Talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor has 'Kuttey' in his pipeline. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan. Apart from it, Arjun will be seen in 'Lady Killer' along with Ajay Bahl. He is also preparing for the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.