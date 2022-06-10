Arjun Kapoor’s dog Maximus is a total mess, actor calls him King of the house, PIC

Arjun Kapoor is one of the leading actors in the Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Meanwhile, apart from being an actor, he is a doting son, an adorable boyfriend and a loving brother to his sister Anshula Kapoor. The siblings share an unbreakable bond, and glimpses of their beautiful life are often seen on their respective social media handles. For instance, Arjun has added a fun video of his dog Maximus on his IG stories, which was originally shared by Anshula.

The video shared by Anshula shows their dog Maximus lying on the floor in a fun mood. Mentioning Arjun in the video, Anshula wrote: “He is clearly feeling the effects of my workout more than me… @arjunkapoor just jave a look at this mess.” Arjun shared the video on his IG stories and wrote: “Swift like a gazelle…King of the house… #Maximusthe mess.

Have a look at Arjun's post:

For the unversed, he and his sibling, Anshula Kapoor are the kids of Bollywood's one of the most renowned producers, Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. After Boney and Mona had parted ways, the celeb kids used to stay with their mommy and had become each other's strong support.

On April 10, 2022, Arjun Kapoor had taken to his Instagram and had shared a throwback picture of his youth days with his dearest sister to mark the Siblings Day. In the picture, Arjun was seen wearing a black shirt paired with navy blue denim, and Anshula had looked gorgeous in a stunning violet dress. Sharing the picture, Arjun, in the collaborated post with Anshula, had written: "Good bad ugly...We always got each other... #SiblingsDay #Throwback."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his pipeline.