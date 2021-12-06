Arjun Kapoor’s heart goes ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ for ladylove Malaika Arora, shares glimpse of Maldivian beach date

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Both the celebs are quite active on their social media spaces and never shy away from indulging in some PDA with each other in the virtual world. While Arjun and Malaika share glimpses of their love-filled dating life on Instagram, fans swoon over them and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Ishaqzaade actor took to the photo-blogging app and once more wowed fans as he dropped a video showcasing a date night with Malaika from their recent vacation to the Maldives.

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently went on a holiday to the island nation of Maldives. While there, Arjun shared several snippets of his time together with Malaika and all the pictures and videos screamed romance. They returned from their short vacation just last night but the pictures and videos are yet to make their way on the gram. A few moments back, Arjun shared an Instagram reel showcasing their dinner date on the Maldivian beach. Malaika looked stunning as ever in a green maxi dress with noodle straps. One can see a seating arrangement laid out for them amidst candles and fairy lights on the beach. Arjun also added Harrdy Sandhu’s popular song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ to the video.

Sharing the reel, he captioned it, “She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!”

Click HERE to watch Arjun Kapoor’s reel.

On the work front, Arjun has Kuttey and Ek Villain 2 in his kitty. On the other hand, Malaika appears as a judge on India’s Best Dancer 2. She was also a judge on fashion reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2.

