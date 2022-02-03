Arjun Kapoor’s 'Kuttey' mood selfies invite Parineeti Chopra’s savage comment; Check it out

Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for the last schedule of his next film 'Kuttey', a dark comedy. He recently shared a couple of selfies on social media using the dog filter and said he was getting into the mood for Kuttey. Sharing the pictures with fun Instagram filter, Arjun wrote, “Getting into the mood for #Kuttey (sic).” The actor’s post captivated his fans’ attention who flooded the comment section with interesting comments. One of the fans wrote, “The cutest”. Among all the replies, what caught the most attention was Parineeti Chopra’s savage comment.

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor often indulge in social media banter leaving their followers in splits and fans’ witnessed just that on Wednesday. As soon as Arjun shared the post, Parineeti Chopra rushed the comment section and wrote, “#Natural #NoFilter”. Needless to say, Parineeti and Arjun are pure BFF goals. Even Vaani Kapoor left a comment on his post. “Best look”, she wrote. Arjun’s sister Anshula also dropped laughing emoticons on his new pictures. Earlier, Arjun had shared a video of him getting a new hairstyle before commencing the final schedule of Kuttey. Sharing it, he wrote, “My hairstyle is called - 'Let's roll!' #Kuttey (sic).”

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Kuttey’ marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film also has outstanding actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan in it. Apart from 'Kuttey', Arjun has Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', and 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl.

