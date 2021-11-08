Arjun Kapoor’s recent Instagram story confirms of his ‘outburst on set’; We wonder what is going on?

Arjun Kapoor recently made it to the headlines for his Diwali spotting with girlfriend Malaika Arora at Anil Kapoor’s house. The couple made all the heads turn with the way they walked hand in hand. Well, after that today the actor is back in making the headlines for whatever he posted on his Instagram story. The Gunday actor hinted at an outburst at his film set and that has created a lot of speculation as to what has actually happened.

Taking to his Instagram stories Arjun Kapoor posted a note on his story about an outburst. In the Instagram story, Arjun wrote, “Yeah I had an outburst on set, but I had every and I mean EVERY right to do so. Irritation bahot hai, abhi mood nahi hai samjhane ka…kal pata chal jayega!!!” As per reports, Arjun is currently shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Kuttey’. And if something like this has really happened then Arjun might be talking about the sets of this movie.

Take a look:

Today, taking to his Instagram, Arjun Kapoor shared a candid pap picture of himself with Malaika from their Diwali celebrations wherein he was donning a black kurta pyjama while Malaika looked stunning in her magenta saree. In the pic, Malaika and Arjun looked adorable as they shared a hearty laugh and the netizens are all hearts for the couple’s candid moment. In the caption, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor mentioned how much he loves to watch Malaika smile and wrote, “When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy... @malaikaaroraofficial”. His mushy post went on win a lot of attention and Malaika too was all hearts for it.

