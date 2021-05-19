Arjun Kapoor says Anshula moved to India ‘so I don’t get lonely’: She runs the house so that I can work

Arjun Kapoor speaks on the difficulties he has faced not having parents around in the last decade and how sister Anshula has been his pillar through the journey.

has recently released his dramedy Sardar Ka Grandson where he stars with Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. Speaking about his film and his life, Arjun opened up in an interview with Siddharth Kannan and said that the most important person in his life is his sister Anshula. He added how she sacrificed her dreams so that Arjun can go out and take the world. Anshula has been the one taking care of the house while he works. “Me and my sister, Anshula have sacrificed a lot subconsciously,” said Arjun while marking the sacrifices that Anshula has made since their mother passed away.

“She did a course in America, she graduated and she moved to India so that I don't get lonely. She looked at my life as her life. She runs the house so that I can work. It's not easy to live without having parents around, at least one child has to be slightly responsible so that the other one can enjoy, be carefree, irresponsible and go take on the world,” adding to this Arjun mentioned that going to act in the mainstream Hindi cinema is like taking on the world and he gets the support from his sister who is the balancing act between his professional and personal life.

Arjun also mentioned how he could no find solace at home after his mother passed away and therefore he signed six films so he can indulge his mind in the work and not think about the tragedy that has occurred. He also spoke of a recent conversation with , where he realised that though Ranbir debuted 5 years before him, both of them have done exactly 16 movies so far, which implies that Arjun is constantly churning out films for his audiences.

