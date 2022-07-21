Arjun Kapoor says ‘Aye Villains, Filter try karlo’ as he poses with smiley mask; Check

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on various platforms. Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people excited about the movie by its intriguing trailer.

Meanwhile, just a while ago, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and posted a video of him wearing the Ek Villain mask filter. The actor also asked his fans to use the filter. He captioned his post as: “Aye Villains, Filter try karlo.”

Have a look at Arjun’s post:

In the film, Arjun Kapoor has been paired opposite Tara Sutaria while Disha Patani has been paired with John Abraham. Talking about the film, director Mohit Suri earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Earlier, talking about Ek Villain Returns, Arjun stated, “Action is my absolute favourite genre! The script of Ek Villain Returns has easily been one of the most powerful and gripping action thrillers that I have come across and Mohit Suri has brought it alive on canvas in an even bigger way! A lot of hard work has gone into this film and we hope you enjoy it”.

Ek Villain Returns will be releasing on July 29 this year.

