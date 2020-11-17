  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arjun Kapoor says ‘check her out’ as he shares a pic of his lady love Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of his ladylove, Malaika Arora, as they continue to spend some quality time together in Dharamshala.
12310 reads Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor shares a pic of his lady love Malaika AroraArjun Kapoor says ‘check her out’ as he shares a pic of his lady love Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor is one of the many Bollywood actors who are quite active on social media. The actor keeps sharing his pictures and videos with witty captions on social media. However, recently, Arjun took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his ladylove, Malaika Arora, with his fans. The couple is currently spending some quality time together in Dharamshala. 

While sharing the photo, he captioned it as, ‘Check her out’, along with a winking smiley. The gorgeous actress has her back to the camera in the still. Malaika can be seen donning a multi-coloured checkered outfit with her hair tied up in a messy bun. Not only Arjun and Malaika, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur are also in Dharamshala. Saif and Arjun are shooting for their upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police in the hills. 

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s latest post here:

Yesterday, Arjun has shared a series of pictures from his cars with funny captions. He was one of the Bollywood actors who tested positive for Covid 19. After recovering from the same, he resumed work after a gap of six months. Recently, Arjun and Saif had jetted off to Dalhousie for the shooting of their upcoming film along with their co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam

Saif and Arjun will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with this film. They will be seen essaying the role of ghostbusters in the film. Apart from Bhoot Police, Arjun also has an untitled film, in which he will be starring opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's expressions are a delight to watch as he sits inside his swanky car; See PHOTOS

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

