Arjun Kapoor says he is 'a bit underrated' as an actor: Guess it's nature of the business because of lineage

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his acting debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade co-starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Arjun has successfully carved a niche for himself with his acting and has been a part of movies like Gunday, Ki & Ka, Bhoot Police, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny, 2 States, and others. Now, in the latest interview with Indian Express, Arjun called himself an underrated actor and more of an underdog when it comes to performance.

Arjun said that people imagine that he is a better mainstream hero. "I guess it is the culture and nature of this business, where sometimes, because of the lineage you come from, or the kind of expressive nature you have off camera where you’re unabashedly filmy, and I am kind of unapologetically that, so maybe that kind of takes more precedence over your regard for the purity of cinema. But I have both in equal measure," said the Tevar actor.

Further, Arjun added that people right now speak about the craft but he has not heard one person having an actual conversation about the craft when it comes to the media or social media about an actor. He feels that people who are discussing craft don’t know it themselves. "The craft they’ve learnt is clickbait, and it is an easy craft, it means talking negatively about everything. What’s tougher is to have two lines written with logical sense. At some point, critics and commercialism need to align a little more," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. Apart from this, he will feature in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey and The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

