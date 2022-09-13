Arjun Kapoor says he is a 'producer at heart': Want to have a 360-degree perspective on filmmaking

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with romance Ishaqzaade which was commercially successful and earned him several awards. He has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication and has been a part of movies like Gunday, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Bhoot Police, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny, 2 States, and others. Now, Arjun recently revealed that he wants to produce and direct at some point.

Talking to ETimes, Arjun said that production is on his mind and he is a producer at heart. He said that he wants to have a 360-degree perspective on filmmaking. Arjun added that most actors are director’s actors, but he is a producer’s actor and that gives him an edge and adds value to people who work with him. The actor said that it will happen with time and there's no reason to be in a hurry as he has to focus on his craft first.