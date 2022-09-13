Arjun Kapoor says he is a 'producer at heart': Want to have a 360-degree perspective on filmmaking
Arjun Kapoor will star next in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey.'
Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with romance Ishaqzaade which was commercially successful and earned him several awards. He has successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication and has been a part of movies like Gunday, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Bhoot Police, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny, 2 States, and others. Now, Arjun recently revealed that he wants to produce and direct at some point.
Talking to ETimes, Arjun said that production is on his mind and he is a producer at heart. He said that he wants to have a 360-degree perspective on filmmaking. Arjun added that most actors are director’s actors, but he is a producer’s actor and that gives him an edge and adds value to people who work with him. The actor said that it will happen with time and there's no reason to be in a hurry as he has to focus on his craft first.
Arjun added: "It’s great to multitask, but at the end of the day, I think I owe it to my ticket-buying audience to work hard and stay focussed.” He said that he is grateful for the opportunities that he is getting and hopes to deliver something fantastic in the next films. "When I streamline that aspect of my life, I think it would be the right time to divert some attention to building my production and direction thought process. So, it’s there. I will never say one, two, or three years, it could happen anytime. But it’s not something I am intensely looking at right now," Kapoor added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will feature in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra. He also has The Lady Killer starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.
ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar to unite again for a new project; Duo head to London for month-long schedule