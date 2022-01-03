Arjun Kapoor says he trolls Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Anshula from time to time as he has snarky sense of humour

Arjun Kapoor is currently one of the best actors in our Bollywood industry. The actor has an exciting year ahead in terms of work. But, talking about his personal life, he has always been vocal be it his relationship with Malaika Arora or his relationship with his sister's Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. In a recent interview, he opened up about a lot of things related to his sister’s and revealed who amongst Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi is the most like him.

Talking to Masala.com Arjun Kapoor was asked that who according to him is most like him and in what ways? Replying to this question the actor revealed that he has only known Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for the last few years. So for him to find similarities only stems from comparison to how they are similar to Boney Kapoor because Arjun hasn’t been able to sit down and analyse it. But the actor feels that they are all very unique.

When Arjun Kapoor was asked if these sisters gang up against him and do they come to him for dating advice, he replied that the best part is that he respects them and they respect him. He further said, “I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humor and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes. About advice, we don’t live together now so we’re not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we have are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything. We have discussed many things, and we continue to do that. But it’s still a very intimate space for us to come out so openly and speak about. I am somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. I don’t interfere. But yes, if one of them comes to me to talk about something, I’m always there to give my two cents on my experience.”

