Arjun Kapoor says Indian audiences love desi films, attributes KGF 2 & Pushpa’s success to their desi attitude

Actor Arjun Kapoor in a recent interview talked about how Indian audiences love 'desi' films and want to see them in theatres. Talking about the importance of mainstream Hindi films, the actor said films like KGF 2, Pushpa, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 do well because of the ‘desi’ attitude of people. Meanwhile, the Hindi-dubbed versions of KGF and Puhspa did better business than most of the mainstream Hindi films in the past year and set new box office records.

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version alone earned over ₹400 crore, more than any Bollywood film ever. While it earned in excess of ₹1200 crore at the global box office. Telugu film Pushpa the Rise, which released last year, also did good business in the Hindi-speaking belt with its dubbed version, raking in over ₹100 crore. KGF: Chapter 2, a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1 stars Yash in lead role and Sanjay Dutt as antagonist. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The film score has been composed by Ravi Basrur. On the other hand, Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar fared well and went on to mint Rs 300 crore worldwide.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun talked about how films such as Pushpa and KGF do well at the box office. He said, “I think a lot of people need to understand what mainstream is. I don't know how many people remember films like Trishul and Deewar, the films that have stories and Pushpa works for that reason and KGF works for that reason. There is a certain amount of attitude that is ‘desi’. That is a multiplex audience dynamic but if you will see Gangubhai Kathiawadi has earned over ₹200 crore in terms of ticket sales of Hindi viewing audience for films such as KGF, Pushpa, Gangubai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and all even the Hollywood films. Mainstream is always gonna be a little more important."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty. Kuttey stars Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu. The Ladykiller features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Arjun.