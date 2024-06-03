Arjun Kapoor says, ‘it doesn’t get easier’ as he consoles sister Anshula grieving demise of their mother

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor were born to Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. But sadly, on March 25, 2012, she passed away. More than a decade after her demise, the kids still feel their mom’s absence and only wish for her presence in their lives.

As Anshula wrote about her feelings about losing her mother, her brother Arjun took to social media to console her and showered her with warm love. Read on!

Arjun Kapoor consoles Anshula Kapoor as she opens up about losing their mother Mona

Minutes ago, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to send his deepest love to his sister, Anshula Kapoor. He reposted an article penned by Anshula in which she spoke about losing their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, and how she finds it challenging to deal with the grief, even after years of her passing away.

In his post, the Gunday actor penned, "@anshulakapoor (heart emoji) I'm sorry it doesn't get easier. To able to transcribe your feelings, thoughts and emotions is something I wish I could do as vividly and honestly as u but I'm unable to.. just know I feel the same way u do but perhaps am unable to say it or express it the way u do. Always by ur side. Love you to infinity & beyond." (sic)

Take a look:

Anshula Kapoor says ‘grief truly knocked me’ when her parents separated

Arjun penned this comforting post after his sister wrote about feeling grief in an article for The Established. She stated, “The first time grief truly knocked me off my feet was the separation of my parents when I was about six years old. This was the kind of loss I hadn’t known how to prepare for, and at that time I don’t think I fully understood that it would have a lifelong impact.”

Anshula Kapoor calls Arjun Kapoor her ‘biggest ally’

She further stated that her brother Arjun was her ‘anchor in this storm.’ She penned, “We were the only ones who truly knew what we were feeling because we had both lost the same parent and we were both going through similar emotions,” she stated, adding that she would always be eternally grateful for the fact that he was and continues to be there as her ‘biggest ally.’

She further stated that after their mother passed away in March 2012, she was still studying and was yet to graduate. This is when Arjun took her responsibility—both financially and emotionally even though his debut film Ishqzaade hadn’t even been released by then.

Recalling what the elder brother told her on the day of their mom's cremation, she penned, “Bhai held my face in his hands and spoke words that have since become my lifeline. He said, “I cannot replace mom, and I wouldn't even try. But you need to know you're not alone. I'm here and I will always have your back. Just like she did”. Twelve years later, his promise still holds true. Through every tear, every tantrum, every triumph, Bhai has been my unwavering champion; he has stood with me with utmost belief and love,” she added.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently filming his next project, Meri Patni Ka Remake. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

