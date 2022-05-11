Arjun Kapoor says ‘jaldi hi karenge’ as fan wants him to reunite with Ranveer Singh; Check latter’s response

It’s been several years since we saw our two favourite actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor together on-screen. The actors together worked in Gunday (2014) with Priyanka Chopra. While Ranveer Singh is busy on a promotional spree for his next release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Arjun Kapoor today marked 10 years in Bollywood. The Ishaqzaade actor celebrated his journey with fans and conducted an “ask me anything” session on Instagram.

During the session, one of his fans asked him, “When are you doing something again with your baba? We miss you and Ranveer together!!” In response, Arjun Kapoor said, “Jaldi hi karenge kuch na kuch jordaar!! Lemon when I miss baba I just have nutella because it's the only thing sweeter than my Jordaar Jodi Daar.. As he only says apna time aayega!!!” Ranveer was quick to notice the post and he could not resist. He reshared the post and wrote, “Mera Lala.. My baby buwoy”. To note, Ranveer also had a special appearance in Finding Fanny in which Arjun played the lead role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is helmed by Divyang Thakkar. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Karan Johar’s directorial is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer will also work with Pooja Hegde in Cirkus.

Whereas, Arjun Kapoor has Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. The actor will also share the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in The Ladykiller.

