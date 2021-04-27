Arjun Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor wants to level up & get better; Reveals what he learnt from Khushi & Anshula

In a recent chat, Arjun Kapoor spoke up about what he learnt from the women in his life including his siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The 2 States actor also called Janhvi 'curious' in the chat.

Actor is often vocal about his care and appreciation for his siblings, , Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor and their bond often leaves netizens in awe. From praising each other to standing by each other through highs and lows, Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi make for one adorable bunch of siblings. Now, in a recent chat, Arjun spoke about what he learnt about each one of them and what he likes about them. Expressing his thoughts, the 2 States actor was all praises for Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula.Â

Talking about Janhvi, Arjun revealed that the Roohi star is 'curious' and wants to learn. He expressed that Janhvi was not like he had expected her to be and that she is someone who wants to grow and learn in life. Sharing his thoughts, Arjun said, "Janhvi is very curious and unlike what I had expected her to be because she comes from a lineage of being told that she is going to be the next big thing in the world. She wants to learn, she wants to level up, she wants to get better."

Janhvi wants to learn, she wants to level up, she wants to get better. Arjun Kapoor

Further, he spoke about Khushi and said that he likes her 'calmness.' He highlighted that even though Khushi is under constant attention and media glare, she manages to carry herself with 'understated confidence.' He said, "The way she dresses and behaves, she is not trying to fit in, that's a nice quality to have, even though she has the world staring at her all the time." About sister Anshula, Arjun praised her 'straight-forward and honest' attitude and said that it is what he needs in his life and profession.Â

The actor recently received praise from Janhvi when the trailer of his film, Sardar Ka Grandson was released. Janhvi could not stop gushing over the same. On the work front, Arjun will be seen with Rakul Preet Singh in Sardar Ka Grandson. The film is directed by Kaashvie Nair and will release on May 18, 2021.

Credits :HT Brunch

