Arjun Kapoor says The Lady Killer was 'emotionally' challenging: Took a break to get out of that space

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood today. He made his debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, alongside Parineeti Chopra, and ever since, he has successfully carved a niche for himself with his acting. The actor will be seen next in Ajay Bahl’s next directorial venture, The Lady Killer, which will also star Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. Now, Arjun talked about his experience of working in the film and shared that it was emotionally challenging for him.

Speaking to PTI, Arjun said: “Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space." To note, Arjun jetted off to Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora after wrapping the film and to also celebrate his birthday.

The Lady Killer is touted to be an upcoming suspense drama thriller that follows the whirlwind romance of a small-town playboy (Kapoor) and a self-destructive beauty, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from The Lady Killer, Arjun has many interesting movies in his pipeline. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It is slated to release on July 29 this year. It serves as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Next, the 2 States actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.

