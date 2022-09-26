Arjun Kapoor says 'nothing major, just soaking in the Scottish sun' as he enjoys his day off; PICS
Arjun Kapoor is currently filming for his new with Bhumi Pednekar.
Arjun Kapoor is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut in 2012 with Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra produced by Yash Raj Films, and successfully carved a niche for himself with his hard work and dedication and has been a part of movies like Gunday, Tevar, Ki & Ka, Bhoot Police, Half Girlfriend, Finding Fanny, 2 States, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen.
Arjun, who was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns shared new pictures on his social media handle. The actor recently jetted off to Glasgow, United Kingdom for the shooting of his upcoming movie. Now, taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun dropped a series of monochrome photos and captioned it: "Nothing Major, just soaking in the Scottish Sun on my day off." In it, the Tevar actor was seen donning a sweatshirt and sweatpants. He also added a pair of beanie cap to complete his look.
Check out Arjun Kapoor's PICS:
Bhumi Pednekar is also a part of Arjun's yet-to-be-titled movie. This marks Arjun and Bhumi's second project together after The Lady Killer, which is directed by Ajay Bahl. It is touted to be an upcoming suspense drama thriller that follows the whirlwind romance of a small-town playboy (Kapoor) and a self-destructive beauty, played by Bhumi.
Recently, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also shared sun-kissed photos on his Instagram handle announcing his new film. In the pictures, Arjun is seen posing opposite the sun. He is wearing his glasses and smiling. The caption reads, “नयीं Film नयीं Vibe followed by a face emoji.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, the 2 States actor will also star in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra.
