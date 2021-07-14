  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Arjun Kapoor says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar worked wonders for him: Many filmmakers want to collaborate

Arjun Kapoor who recently saw his films release on OTT platform says he is in an exciting phase of his career.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 10:30 pm
Arjun Kapoor says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar worked wonders for him Arjun Kapoor says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar worked wonders for him: Many filmmakers want to collaborate (Pic Credits: Arjun Kapoor Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor was seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film. He revealed that the film worked wonders for him and he has offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with him after seeing his performance in the SAPF. The actor feels he is in an "exciting phase" of his career.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that the pandemic has made him connect to a new audience base as films have headed to the OTT platforms “Audiences on OTT platforms are more discerning and if they are finding my films interesting, that's a sign that my choice of scripts are turning out to be right,” he said.

The actor has received an overwhelming response for his performance in the Dibakar Banerjee film. Talking about the same, he said Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a big success story for him as it helped him learn that the audiences prefer good content. The actor said he is happy to entertain audiences on the digital frontier. “The pandemic has made audiences extremely choosy and I'm trying to pick films that have something new to tell and SAPF, Sardaar Ka Grandson. It is an attempt to go on a new journey and discover myself as an actor too,” Arjun added. 

Arjun Kapoor has a number of projects lined up including EK Villain 2 and Bhoot Police. The actor added that apart from his commercial films, he has offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with him due to the success of SAPF. Arjun said, “I'm in an exciting phase of my career and it's great to see that filmmakers are now looking at me for diverse roles which wasn't happening to me pre-pandemic.”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor confesses of being a 'terrible & horrible' assistant director for Kal Ho Naa Ho

Credits :Pic Credits: Arjun Kapoor InstagramHindustan Times

You may like these
Arjun Kapoor calls Dibakar Banerjee a ‘genius mind’; Says ‘scope for a sequel’ in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar gets postponed amid Coronavirus outbreak
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar song Faraar: Arjun Kapoor’s quirky moves grab Parineeti Chopra’s attention; WATCH
Arjun Kapoor has a fun banter with the paps during the promotions of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar; WATCH
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s black comedy garners mixed response from fans
Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar look proves he is his biggest cheerleader