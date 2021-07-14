Arjun Kapoor says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar worked wonders for him: Many filmmakers want to collaborate

Arjun Kapoor who recently saw his films release on OTT platform says he is in an exciting phase of his career.

Bollywood actor is currently basking in the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor was seen opposite in the film. He revealed that the film worked wonders for him and he has offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with him after seeing his performance in the SAPF. The actor feels he is in an "exciting phase" of his career.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Arjun said that the pandemic has made him connect to a new audience base as films have headed to the OTT platforms “Audiences on OTT platforms are more discerning and if they are finding my films interesting, that's a sign that my choice of scripts are turning out to be right,” he said.

The actor has received an overwhelming response for his performance in the Dibakar Banerjee film. Talking about the same, he said Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a big success story for him as it helped him learn that the audiences prefer good content. The actor said he is happy to entertain audiences on the digital frontier. “The pandemic has made audiences extremely choosy and I'm trying to pick films that have something new to tell and SAPF, Sardaar Ka Grandson. It is an attempt to go on a new journey and discover myself as an actor too,” Arjun added.

Arjun Kapoor has a number of projects lined up including EK Villain 2 and Bhoot Police. The actor added that apart from his commercial films, he has offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with him due to the success of SAPF. Arjun said, “I'm in an exciting phase of my career and it's great to see that filmmakers are now looking at me for diverse roles which wasn't happening to me pre-pandemic.”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor confesses of being a 'terrible & horrible' assistant director for Kal Ho Naa Ho

Share your comment ×