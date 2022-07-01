Arjun Kapoor says ‘Saviour has spoken’ as Kartik Aaryan praises Ek Villain Returns trailer; Latter REACTS

The trailer of the much-awaited thriller Ek Villain Returns dropped yesterday and fans and celebs are continuing to pour in their love and express their excitement for the same. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram space and hailed the trailer of the Arjun Kapoor starrer. And now, Arjun has responded to Kartik’s reaction.

A few hours back, Kartik took to the stories feature on his Instagram space and shared the trailer of the film. Doing so, he wrote, "Super Trailer. Killing It With The Villains. #EkVillainReturns @mohitsuri sir your world is Fantastic as always." Soon, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and reshared Kartik’s reaction, and wrote, “Saviour has spoken (wink emoji, folded hands emoji, crossed fingers emoji, excited emoji)”. And if you thought Kartik and Arjun’s Instagram banter was over here, wait there’s more! Sometime later, Kartik reshared Arjun’s response on his Instagram stories yet again and wrote, “Passing on the torch”.

Kartik Aaryan responds to Arjun Kapoor:

A spiritual sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, Ek Villain Returns will feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the leads. It is slated to release theatrically on the 29th of July.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun has Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan, who continues to bask in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada in his kitty. He will also be seen in a romantic saga with Kiara Advani.

